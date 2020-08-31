Sushant Singh’s throwback pictures grooving to ‘Tue Cheez Bari Hai Mast Mast’ go viral

Throwback photos of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput where he is grooving to Tue Cheez Bari Hai Mast Mast, with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken the internet by storm.



Shweta turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photos from their sister Nitu Singh aka Rani’s wedding anniversary in 2014.

In the pictures, Sushant can be seen shaking leg with Kirti to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s track from Mohra.

Kirti shared the photos with caption “Bhai and I in May of 2014.”

“We were dancing to the tune of Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of Sushant’s fans and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The CBI has been tasked to probe into the death of the Dil Bechara actor.