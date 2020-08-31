Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt accused of ‘abusing and defaming’ Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey responded to an article that claimed Pooja had been in abusive relationship with him

Bollywood film director Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter and actor Pooja Bhatt have landed in hot water yet again.

Indian actor Ranvir Shorey has accused the father-daughter duo and the entire Bhatt clan of ‘abusing’ him and ‘targeting’ him.

Turning to Twitter, the Sonchirya actor responded to an article that claimed Pooja had been in abusive relationship with him.

"These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!" he tweeted.

Pooja had Shorey had been engaged a while back and the latter was even close friends with her now-husband Manish Makhija.

Replying to a photo of Pooja with Manish, Shorey wrote: "This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used."