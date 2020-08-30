Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offered a whopping sum by Spotify for podcast series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their exit from the British royal family have been witnessing opportunities knock on their doors on a daily basis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now been offered a megadeal to produce podcasts for music streaming platform Spotify, as revealed by The Mirror.

After signing on the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, Spotify is looking rope in these two bigwigs for a casual lifestyle chat.

The couple has been getting demanded by some of the biggest players in the media ever since they moved across the pond in the £14million mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

According to sources cited by the British tabloid, the streaming giant, currently with a global count of 120 million subscribers, is extending a whopping seven-figure offer to the former royals.

“Of course, money is no object. Meghan Markle will be more or less able to name her price for exclusively working with them on a podcast series,” said the source.

“The Duke and Duchess have been on their hit list for a while and a detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan’s US agent in a matter of weeks,” added the insider.