Kangana Ranaut exposes Bollywood's dirty drug mafia

Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview with a leading Indian channel exposed Bollywood's connection with the drug mafia.

She alleged that Bollywood actors have deep-rooted connections with the said mafia who consume these drugs like water.

The Queen actress further said that eminent politicians and cops are friends with the people involved with the drug mafia in Bollywood.

She asserted that the Mumbai Police is aware of such connections and looks the other way.

She also claimed that the wives of Bollywood's big stars hosts parties wherein people who take part in such illegal activities are invited only.



These are the same people who promote nepotism and term talented outsiders as mental or depressed, who end up being killed by them, she added.

Urging the government to take an action, Kangana said that the actors must be tested for drug consumption.



She said that nowadays before joining a shoot actors must be tested for coronavirus, similarly they should also be tested for drug consumption.

The outspoken actress revealed that many actors flaunt about using drugs on a daily basis in a very casual manner to score brand deals, movie contracts and brand endorsement.

Kangana's revelations came after a drug angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, following which Rhea Chakraborty was booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Kangana called Rhea 'a pawn' within a larger nexus, while questioning the mastermind behind her.

"Rhea is just a pawn in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Who is the mastermind behind Rhea. People need to know that," she said.



"If Rhea gets jailed for abetment to suicide or murder of the late actor, that is a different issue, but who gave Rhea Chakraborty the power to do so and what are their motives, what these people wanted from the late star Sushant Singh Rajput?" Kangana lashed out.