Genelia D'Souza reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Riteish Dushmukh's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza confirmed she fell tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress opened up about her battle with the deadly virus in a long Twitter post.

She revealed that was diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago and was asymptomatic for 21 days.

Until she tested negative recently, Genelia was in complete isolation for 21 days.

Revealing how challenging it was to stay in isolation for three weeks, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress said, “As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time, I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones."

Genelia went on to describe COVID-19 a monster and stated that the only way to fight it is “test early, eat healthy and stay fit.”

She asserted, “Surround yourselves with love….that’s true strength and it’s all one needs.”



