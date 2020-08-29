Saif Ali Khan upset about getting ridiculed for calling himself a ‘victim of nepotism’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has been reigning over the industry for quite some times but according to him, the path to success was no bed of roses.



The Tanhanji actor was quite disgruntled when the public mocked his admission about being a victim of nepotism, despite having a family background in film.

"I don't think I've had it particularly easy, even though some people will say 'oh, of course you have'! But I've done a lot of stuff that a lot of people wouldn't have done. I mean I've played third lead in some dodgy films like 'Surakshaa' and 'Ek Tha Raja', which nobody has heard of," the actor revealed in a recent interview.

"But I never thought what the hell am I doing here. I knew what I was doing there. I was trying to get paid and trying to do this job. I knew it wasn't going anywhere and I was like 'okay'.”

“But it helps when you're 25. It's alright not be going anywhere if you're 25 but you don't want to be there at 50 for sure. But a job's a job, right?" he added.

He went on to address the politics in Bollywood, saying: "There are stories like a film might have come or gone, usually it's me and then once or twice somebody's rung up and said 'oh, I don't know, this film that we offered you might not be offered to you anymore because there's been some politics behind the scene', so you're like 'ok wow'. So, all that has happened."

"Earlier I made a comment in an interview saying 'I've also suffered from nepotism', I'm laughing about it. The point is, that this industry is not the Red Cross. I mean, there are all kinds of things that happen. There is politics and manipulation and control. I've never even been at that level where people are calling the shots,” he said.

“I mean, everyone is in it for themselves. They can control it if they have a certain amount for power, so they do," he concluded.