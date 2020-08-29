Meet Nicole Poturalski: 5 unknown things about Brad Pitt's new ladylove

Brad Pitt has found love again in German model Nicole Poturalskiand the two are enjoying a private vacation recently while relishing in each other's enriching company.



The duo's romance can be traced back to November, 2019 when they were snapped for the first time together during Kanye West's performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Here are 5 facts you did not know about Pitt's new ladylove Nicole Poturalski:

1. She was born in Warsaw, Poland

Nicole Poturalski, who goes by the name of Nico Mary, was born in Polish capital Warsaw and lives in Bergkamen, Germany.

She has advocated for important causes, like tighter gun laws, and is a staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter movement.

2. She can speak five languages and has travelled around the world

Pitt's new girlfriend has command over as many as five languages. She is very cultured and well-travelled. Poturalski divides her time between Berlin and Los Angeles - where Pitt lives.

3. She is 29 years younger to Pitt

Poturalski is 27 years' old, making her 29 years younger than Pitt, who is 56 years' old . It has been reported that after Poturalski was first spotted with the Ad Astra star she hinted at a relationship with him in an Instagram post in February, referring to him as her 'love' at the time.

"Missing my strolls with my Love," she captioned a photo of herself walking down Rodeo Drive in LA.

In March, she posted about her 'better half,' again dropping hints about being in love.

4. She is a single mother

Poturalski is a doting single mom, who has a son named Emil. Although she keeps things about Emil strictly under the wraps, the model called him 'the love of her life' in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“When you are back together with the love of your life! #nothing #likemomandson #motherson #love #biggestlove #weekends #familyfirst," she captioned the photo.

She is passionate about raising her voice against sexual exploitation of children and wants to see the end to child sex trafficking and child pornography.

5. She has been modelling since the age of 13

A professional model, Poturalski was first dicovered by a modelling scout at Disneyland Paris. She reportedly wanted to be a marine biologist after growing up.

She has graced the cover of famous magazines like Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Grazia, and even Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.







