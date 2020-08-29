Sushant Singh Rajput's search history reveals he looked up 'painless death' before dying?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe takes a new turn everyday and with Rhea Chakraborty at the centre of investigations as the prime suspect the case becomes baffling everyday.



Rhea was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Sushant's untimely demise.

During the course of the investigation, Rhea opened up about Sushant’s family in which she also revealed that Sushant asked her to leave his house on June 8, 2020.

She also claimed that she did not leave by her own will.

Meanwhile, a new report by Times Now suggests that Sushant, minutes before his death, searched properties in Himanshal Pradesh, Kerala and Coorg.

This renders the Mumbai Police’s previous statement that Sushant Googled ‘painless death’ before taking his life completely void.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in regards to the drug angle that emerged recently.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.