Shahroz Sabzwari calls Sadaf Kanwal 'My All' in loved-up birthday post

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal took the internet by storm after announcing they have tied the knot to each other back in May.

The two indulge in massive PDA every now and then giving a glimpse of their cute bond.

On Saturday, Shahroz took to Instagram to wish his ladylove on the occasion of her birthday.

He uploaded a sweet picture of the duo, sitting side-by-side, looking at each other lovingly.

"You are the reason I smile everyday. Happy birthday My All," he captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

The couple was clad in colour-coordinated black outfit, from what seemed like a birthday dinner for Sadaf.

Earlier this week Sadaf wished her better half in an endearing post, calling him her 'soulmate.'



Sadaf and Shahroz got married to each other on May 31.

Shahroz was earlier married to Syra Yousuf and the couple share a daughter named Nooreh.