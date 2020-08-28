Prince Harry makes striking Netflix debut in a 'story the world needs right now'

Prince Harry made his much-awaited debut with online streaming giant Netflix in a documentary about Paralympics.



Describing it as one of the causes he is most passionate about, the Duke of Sussex tells the story of the origin of the Paralympic Games in Rising Phoenix.

"Rising Phoenix is a story that the world needs right now. We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible," Harry revealed to PEOPLE.

"It proves that sport is much more than a physical skill, it is purpose and drive, community and comradery, ambition and self-worth. These athletes are not only a credit to their countries and to their sport, they are also a true testament to human endeavour, and the epitome of resilience," he said.

The former royal established Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style gaming event involving ailing servicemen.

The documentary features Harry shedding light on the significance of “those that are referred to as disabled are not being encouraged or accepted in society at large."



Referring to Paralympic Games founder Sir Ludwig Guttman, he added: “What he was doing back then is needed more now than it has ever been.”

“A lot of people, based on what they'd been told, thought it was going to be a failure and that they weren't going to be able to sell tickets,” Harry said about the importance of the Paralympic Games that were held in London in 2014. "The stadiums were packed. The sport was incredible. And what they saw was undoubtedly better than the Olympics themselves."

He continued, “For me and for so many people out there especially young kids to see individuals like that go on and achieve what they have achieved. No amount of books that you read or teaching or class that you can have is going to give you the same inspiration as being able to watch something that you have been told is impossible.”

Harry further shared, “There are thousands of seats there that could change those people's lives because don't forget, yes lives are being changed on the track but lives are also being changed in the stands as well.”