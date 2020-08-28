Iqra Aziz shows off her wedding ring

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot to co-star and longtime friend Yasir Hussain last year, on Friday flaunted her wedding ring and thanked her hubby for this special gift.



Taking to Instagram, the Choti Si Zindagi star shared an adorable selfie wherein she could be seen all smiling and showing off her wedding ring.

She wrote with a heart emoji, “This ring in my finger is my wedding ring and most importantly it’s @yasir.hussain131 mother’s. Thankyou babzu for this special one.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, Yasir Hussain also dropped love emoji and wrote, “app per juch rahi hai @iiqraaziz (It suits you).”

Iqra and Yasir got married on December 28, 2019 and enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Yasir and Iqra were last seen in drama series Jhooti.