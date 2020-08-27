‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ execs were aware of complaints but took 2 years to make changes

Ellen DeGeneres has been making continuous efforts to drag her name out of the toxic workplace’ scandal.

And while the comedian has only recently begun to take action against her top three producers who were accused of sexism, harassment and for creating a hostile environment, reports have now revealed that the show executives were aware of the complaints since the past three years.

According to a latest report by BuzzFeed News, one former and one current employee claimed that the complaint was filed back in 2018 through an industry union, alleging the top producers of gender discrimination and sexist remarks.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told the outlet that an external probe had looked into the matter and “resolved with no merit to claims of gender discrimination” and also adding that "there is nothing new or noteworthy about this issue."

"As previously stated, we are committed to changing the things that need to change and moving forward in a constructive and positive way," said the Warner Bros. rep.

This comes only days after the talk show host told her employees in a meeting that she has laid off three executive producers—Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.