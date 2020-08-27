Randeep Hooda hospitalized after complaining of ‘acute pain’: report

Randeep Hooda was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday

Indian actor Randeep Hooda was rushed to the hospital following complains of extreme pain on Tuesday.

According to a report by Times of India, the Extraction star was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he has reportedly undergone surgery.

It was further revealed that he was accompanied by his father who is also a doctor, as he was papped taking his son to the hospital.

As per a close friend of Love Aaj Kal star, “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation.”

“Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about once they have all reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate,” the close source said further.

Another hospital source told the portal: “Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the Covid-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.”