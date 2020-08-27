When Saif Ali Khan turned down the offer to shoot naked for 'Omkara': 'I should've done it'

Saif Ali Khan was once asked if he would like to do a scene with no clothes on in one of his most popular films Omkara, starring Kareena Kapoor.

The actor had turned down the offer, presented to him by director Vishal Bhardwaj, putting up a condition.

“So, he said, ‘in fact, I think you should do it naked’. I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘ya it’ll look good, you’re standing there with your back to the camera’. He said don’t worry it will be very dimly lit, like the movie. So, I said ‘listen, you and Tassaduq (director of photography) stand there with me while you direct me and I will stand there. I don’t mind, I’ll do it’," Saif said on a recent inteview on No Filter Neha.

Saif added, "He said ‘I’m not directing you naked’. I said ‘arre, if you’re not going to be naked then why should I be naked’. So, wasn’t."

The actor went on to express regrets over not doing the scene.

"But in retrospect, I should’ve done it, it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham, I would’ve been the first in Bollywood,” he said.

Working with Bhardwaj for conveying an entire page of dialogues without saying anything, Saif revealed, “Vishal Bharadwaj is a lovely director and it was a really clever scene because there’s this bit in Omkara where I had this one page of dialogue where I say ‘this Omkara fellow, he’s not made me the Baahubali, I’ll bloody show him, I’ll anoint myself the Baahubali, I’m going to kill everyone’. And he said ‘Listen I think this scene is too talky and this is cinema so we can do all this without any lines’. So, I said, ‘what do you mean?’”