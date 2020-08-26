close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Social media users think Bradley Cooper is morphing into Saif Ali Khan

An undated picture of Bradley Cooper has surfaced online in which Twitter users think the Hollywood star resembles Indian actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture, a user jokingly wrote, "Bradley Cooper is morphing into Saif Ali Khan".

While it was not clear when and where the picture was taken, many people were convinced that the "American Sniper" actor looked like Saif Ali Khan.

