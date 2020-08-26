Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan resume filming

After a break from filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have returned to the shooting sets to face the camera again.



No pandemic is going to keep these stars away from the glamour as they took to their respective social media platforms to express their excitement about resuming the work.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back at work filming "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" after authorities eased Covid-19 curbs on film and TV shoots.

The legendary actor, who spent a month in a Mumbai hospital after contracting the virus, shared a picture with his followers of crew members "in a sea of blue PPE", wearing full-body overalls and face masks.

He captioned the post: "I t’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!"

Charming actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started working again. She posted a photo of herself getting dolled up for a shoot at home and wrote: "Another day, another shoot... my warrior, Missing you Poonie."



Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also took to the Instagram stories and posted a picture of a camera.



The 25-year-old actor wrote alongside: "Finally back to the first love of my life" followed by a heart emoticon. However, it is not yet clear what was she shooting for.