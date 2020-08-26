close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar to star together in 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 26, 2020

Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar - who appeared together in 'Paray Hut Love' - are all set to share the screen once again, but this time both  the stars  will be seen in upcoming drama series 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'.

Munawwar,  who is making his TV comeback after six years, took to Instagram on Tuesday and  shared a picture of the script, hinting that he has joined the cast of 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'. 

Maya previously  shared that she had signed  drama titled 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'. The drama will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

The drama will mark the debut of Pakistan’s famous fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY. The designer also shared a picture of him holding the script.

Earlier this month, Maya Ali paid tribute to Sheheryar Munawar and the entire team of 'Parey Hut Love' as she celebrated the one year anniversary of the award-winning film. She wrote: "Happy one year to Parey hut love." 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz