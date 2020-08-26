Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test coronavirus positive

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that her parents have tested coronavirus positive, however, her report comes out to be negative.



Taking to Instagram, the Baahubali actress said in a statement “"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive."

"The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she added.

Bhatia, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Tamannaah will next be seen Telugu remake of Kannada hit film Love Mocktail.