Tiger Shroff loves Shraddha Kapoor’s pet dog Shyloh

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff showered love on co-star Shraddha Kapoor’s pet dog Shyloh after the latter shared a sweet photo on International Dog Day.



The Saaho actress turned to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with her pet dog Shyloh and wrote an emotional note. She said: “Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay.”

The endearing post also caught the attention of Shraddh’a Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff. He simply dropped love emoticons in the comment section.

Also, sharing the photos and video clips of Shyloh in the Instagram Stories, Shraddha wrote, “Our dreams, and they are made out of real things.”

She further said, “Love is the answer, at least for most of the questions in my heart.”

“It’s not always easy, sometimes life can be deceiving,” she further wrote.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film hit the screens in March 2020 and collected over Rs130 crore at the box office.