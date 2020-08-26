'Sajal Ali played a key role in my marriage with Asad Siddiqui,' reveals Zara Noor Abbas

Sajal Ali played key role in my marriage with Asad Siddiqui, reveals Zara Noor Abbas

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has revealed that her close friend Sajal Ali played a key role in her marriage with husband Asad Siddiqui.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress recently appeared as a guest on web show of Iffat Umar and got candid about her personal life, marriage with Asad and about her mother Asma Abbas's battle with cancer.

During the interview, Zara revealed that besides her aunt Bushra Ansari, her close friend Sajal Ali, Asim Azhar and Yasir Hussain played important role in her marriage with Asad Siddiqui.

Zara went on to say seven years back, whenever she visited Bushra 'aunty' on the sets of Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat, she had a conversation with Asad but after the shooting ended it stopped and they both got busy in their lives.

She added, “Seven years later, when Asad and I met again, within five to six week, our marriage was finalized.”

Zara added ladies of our family were on a trip to Malaysia where she received a call from Asad who informed her that he will be visiting her house with his family in Lahore.

She said Bushra and Sajal Ali played key role in their marriage without informing her.

Zara and Asad got married in 2017.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas was last seen in drama series Ehd-e-Wafa.