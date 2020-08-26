Shibani Dandekar the ‘mystery woman’ spotted outside Sushant Singh’s residence?

Bollywood actor Shibani Dandekar has been making headlines recently after it was speculated that she had been the ‘mystery woman’ outside of Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment.

Photos and videos of an unidentified woman had been making rounds on the internet outside the late actor’s residence, the day he died on June 14, 2020.

The woman, donning a striped blue shirt had entered the actor’s building and was seen through the CCTV footage, collecting a black bag from the house manager Dipesh Sawant.

Social media users were quick to speculate that the woman had been Shibani. However, the actor soon had to step forth to set the record straight and quash all rumours.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote: "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate."



