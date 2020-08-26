Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first wedding anniversary with son

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrates first wedding anniversary with son

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing sweet photos with their newborn baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.



The celebrity couple got married in the last week of August 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad and welcomed their first baby boy on August 3, 2020.

The Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with wife Naimal and son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi with verses from the Holy Quran.

"And one of his signs is that he created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you Love & Mercy. In this there is surely evidence of Truth for those who ponder." Quran 30:21.

Hamza wrote, “1st Anniversary Thankyou Allah!.”

The Mann Mayal star also turned to photo-video sharing app and posted sweet photo with Hamza and the son.

She wrote, “Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah Anniversary.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of their fans on social media.