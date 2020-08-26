Sara Ali Khan dishes the details about the ‘only’ relationship she has had

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been enchanting the audience with her unmatched beauty and acting prowess and leaving many head over heels in love with her.

However, when it comes to love, the Kedarnath actor, 25, has had a brief romantic history with only one past official relationship.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya, Sara told Bombay Times all about her love story: “He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life. He doesn't mind road ka dosa, he is super sensitive, and he's the kind of guy you want to walk on the beach with.”

The starlet had even made headline with her costar Kartik Aaryan whom she publicly expressed fondness for a number of times. The two were rumoured to have been seeing each other but had reportedly called it quits only a while after. Speaking about her first heartbreak, Sara said: “My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise.”