Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in Bombay Blasts hinders US visa process for treatment

After news about veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis got out, his devoted fans and well-wishers have anxiously praying and searching for updates about his health status.

As per the latest development, the 61-year-old actor has been undergoing preliminary treatment for stage three lung cancer at the Andheri Hospital and is waiting for his US visa to arrive so he can head to New York City for further treatment.

According to a source cited by Mid-Day, "Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance. He was acquitted in the 1993 Bombay Blasts but convicted in the arms act.”

“US policies are if one is convicted in any case for 5 years and above, they just need a special waiver for getting the visa. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre,” added the source.

"Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest,” it was revealed further.

Dutt had also lost his mother to pancreatic cancer which she battled from 1980 to 1981 and had been under treatment at the same hospital.