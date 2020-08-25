Ayeza Khan slays in her latest photoshoot

Actress Ayeza Khan has once again spread colours around with her stunning beauty and most amazing photoshoot.

Ayeza, who lives in millions of hearts due to her stellar performances, has appeared to be a supermodel in the new pictures she shared from a recent styling session on social media.



The actress looks more glamorous in this dreamy iridescent and visually divine silhouettes, featuring exquisite designs overlaid with the finest embellishments and quintessential techniques of craftsmanship.



Her gorgeous outfit is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.



Her appearance narrates the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity. She completed her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.



On the work front, the actress has won the hearts of her fans with romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

