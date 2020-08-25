Sadaf Kanwal pens down heartfelt note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday

Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal showered love and penned down a sweet birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday.



This is Shahroz’s first birthday after getting married to Sadaf in May 2020.

Sadaf turned to Instagram and shared adorable photo of husband alongwith a birthday cake and wrote, “Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances... Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Shahroz showered also showered love on Sadaf and dropped a romantic comment.

He said, “I Love you.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages shortly after Sadaf shared the post.

Sadaf and Shahroz confirmed their marriage in May after rumours of their relationship had been doing the rounds online.

Before, Sadaf, Shahroz was married to Syra Yousaf for 7 years and parted ways in February. The former couple shares a daughter named Nooreh.