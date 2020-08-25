Shabana Azmi claims art is created when it is kept away from religious extremism

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has come forth to speak about the connection of art with one’s religious identity.

The actor claimed that the idea that music and art is prohibited in Islam is inaccurate as she gave examples of late legend Ustaad Bismillah Khan and late sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.

She went on to say that art is created that art is created when it is kept away from religious extremism: "We have to make redundant the questions that prevent the practice of art, and bring religious extremism in between.”

“There are people who say music and art is prohibited in Islam, but look at how iconic artistes like Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and so many other artistes have earned respect and success with their art and craft because they have made that question redundant thanks to their artistic excellence. If we want to build a progressive society, we have to get rid of such questions,” she added.