Rhea Chakraborty likely to be arrested if she gets evasive amid CBI investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is intensifying by the day and the odds aren’t looking too good for his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

It has now been reported that the actor’s arrest may be expected if she fails to cooperate with the probe underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The deceased actor’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh told ANI that if Rhea doesn’t cooperate, the CBI officials can take her into custody.

“Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea & if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I'm quite hopeful that probe is going in the right direction,” said Singh.

Earlier, the 28-year-old had landed in hot water after she was grilled twice by Enforcement Directorate following the FIR that was filed against her by Sushant’s father KK Singh.