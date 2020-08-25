Kangana Ranaut backed out of a project opposite Sushant Singh, Irrfan Khan

B-Town's fiercest and most outspoken actor, Kangana Ranaut has been the flag-bearer of the anti-nepotism campaign in Bollywood, following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the Queen star herself had also once snubbed the late actor by refusing to work with him.

Kangana had also stated that she would have loved to work alongside Sushant Singh had she been given a chance.

That has now been brought out into the open as the deceased actor’s film alongside Irrfan Khan was supposed to star the diva but she had backed out, after which the film eventually got shelved.

Sources had told Press Trust of India back in 2016 that "Homi (Adajania) has narrated the (story) idea to Kangana (Ranaut) and she is keen to work with him. But she is already committed to Hansal Mehta's film after 'Rangoon'. And the dates are clashing. But they have promised to work with each other in the future.”