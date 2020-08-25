Zareen Khan comes under fire after she credits all her career to Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was being slammed by fans and netizens after she thanked Salman Khan for providing her with a chance in the film industry.

Zareen said she is grateful to Salman Khan for giving her, her first break.



Clarifying her stance, Zareen said that although Salman kick-started her career, she did not get all the films because of him.



Speaking about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Zareen said, "It has always been tough. When Veer (2010) didn’t do well, people blamed me for it. At that time I was new, unpolished I might have made mistakes but no one understood. I soon became the soft target. Getting work after that was difficult. Salman changed my life. But people think he got me all films in my career. That’s wrong. He just gave the entry after that I was on my own. I can’t be a burden on him. In fact when nothing was working out he trusted me again with the song Character Dheela.

She also spoke about how she felt when people compared to Salman's ex ladylove Katrina Kaif.

“It was both frustrating and depressing but I never gave up. It backfired because Katrina was active at that time and I was starting. Somehow people like such comparisons, Preity Zinta was compared with Amrita Singh, Ameesha patel with Neelam, but then luckily in their cases Amrita Ji was done with her career and Neelam had also taken a break.”



Zareen also weighed in on the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the cinematic fraternity.

“These people have to run their kitchen, pay their rents. With the economy being hit so badly due to the pandemic, those who’ve lost their source of income are obviously stressed and worried.”

Zareen said she is worried about her work as well. “Thankfully, I’m with my family in such stressful times. But I’m also worried about my finances, I’ve to start working. Imagine my source of income comes from a place where nothing is certain. You never know when you’ll get work more so if you are an outsider. Star kids and people who’re friends get everything so easily. I feel bad that I’m not given the chance to show whether I’ve the potential or not.”

