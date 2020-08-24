Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan brutally trolled after WhatsApp chat leak

Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt, his wife Soni Razdan and daughter Pooja Bhatt have been getting criticized immensely on social media ever since the filmmaker’s chat with Rhea Chakraborty was leaked online.

The three were brutally trolled after Soni and Pooja turned to Twitter to defend the director claiming the forwarded messages sent to Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend were also sent to several other people in his contact list.

One user wrote in response to their clarification: "Just one question, why are u giving so many clarifications when u and ur father haven't done anything. Just be quiet and let CBI do their work. Truth never defend itself. So, have some patience.”

"U seem to be a big follower. How would you explain his action towards depression was that even planned against SSR. You like them because u do not see the other side of the coin. its halo effect,” added another.

"Bollywood is all about Delusional Dreams.. Everyone in Bollywood is trying to become Sherlock Holmes and Karl Marx now a days.. Her Own family member role in 26/11 should be probed again.. #SoniRazdan,” chimed in a third.

Pooja had earlier defended her father saying: "Interestingly, the message refers to as ‘most explosive revelation' is a message that my father also sent me and countless other people on his phone list on the same day (June 9) and subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right."

Soni had replied saying: "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them every day. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz."