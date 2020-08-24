Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law shares unseen videos of late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has shared three unseen videos of the late actor from his wedding reception.



Vishal - who married Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti in 2007 - shared heartfelt videos - one of Sushant at the wedding and the other two of him at the reception.

In a blog post on Sunday, Vishal requested everyone to stop asking him for 'clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case'. He said that he is not aware of a lot of the details and has not asked the family on purpose, as he does not want to add to the stress.

Vishal said that he was friends with Sushant from 1997 and became his brother-in-law in 2007.

Sushant died on June 14 and his father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, her family members and associates. Shweta and the rest of the family had been pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death, which was granted by the Supreme Court last week.

On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Vishal wrote in a heartbreaking blog post that the family was in a lot of pain. Narrating how he broke the tragic news to Shweta, he wrote, "Why am I sharing all of this? I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again."

