Ayeza Khan dazzles in bridal outfit

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Ayeza Khan stunned fans with her beauty as she shared a series of pictures from a recent styling session on her Instagram page.

Apart from her stellar performances, the TV star is also loved for making fashion statements. She lent her beauty to this gorgeous bridal look that made her even more glamorous.

She looks like a princess in hand embroidered attire. Her appearance narrates the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity. She completed her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

Needless to say, Ayeza looked drop dead gorgeous in bridal avatar.

Ayeza has brilliantly worked in developing her own niche as a top actress to etch her name in the mind and hearts of the audience forever.



She is being lauded by fans for her role of 'Mehar' in the ongoing drama serial of Geo Entertainment.