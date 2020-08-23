Meghan Markle 'disregarded' support given to her by Camilla amid press war

Meghan Markle is not the only one hailing from the royal family to be given a tough time by the press.

Camila Parker Bowles was also faced with immense scrutiny back in her day, especially with her infamous relationship with Prince Charles while he was married to Diana.

Having dealt with the media, the Duchess of Cornwall had some wisdom to share with the new member of the family which was conveniently ignored by her.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday that the Duchess of Sussex was taken under the wing of Camilla prior to her royal wedding and in that period, the two had discussed the issue over lunch.

Camilla had reportedly told the former actor to “ride out the storm” after which all would eventually settle.

“Meg was really grateful to Camilla who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, particularly around the time of her marriage. She listened to her and understood that it's really difficult joining the Royal Family from an otherwise 'normal' life,” said the source.

“Much like Meghan, Camilla had experienced a lot of negative press and hostility from courtiers due to her relationship with Charles when he was still married to Diana. She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass – but ultimately Meghan didn't listen,” the insider added.

Prior to Meghan and Prince Harry’s exit, it was reported that the new member had complained about not getting support from the family.



