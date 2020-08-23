Sonam Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor had been against her Coldplay cameo

B-Town star Sonam Kapoor’s cameo in Coldplay’s music video Hymn For the Weekend had landed her in hot water when it first came out.

And while social media users rallied against the appearance and the contentious music video itself, the actor’s father Anil Kapoor too had been quite vocal with his disapproval of the brief appearance.

During an interview with NDTV, the Khoobsurat actor revealed why her father had been against it and how she managed to convince him.

"For some reason, the band knew who I was. I was contacted and asked if I was okay with doing a small part in it. Now, I have been a huge, huge fan of the band and there was no way that I was going to say no," said Sonam.

Speaking about her dad, she went on to say: "He asked me who they were and why was I doing this really tiny part. All I told him was, what if the Beatles or Michael Jackson asked him to do a cameo, would he say no.”

"I am a huge fan of Coldplay, Oasis and Green Day. But, you wouldn't know who they are," she added.