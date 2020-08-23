Video: Katrina Kaif’s dance rehearsal on ‘Kamli’ breaks the internet

A throwback dance rehearsal video of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of her fans on social media.



In the video, Katrina could be seen learning the dance steps on song Kamli for her hit film Dhoom 3.

The throwback video has taken the internet by storm.

Film Dhoom 3, also featuring Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan hit the screens in December 2013.

Meanwhile, the Bharat actress turned to Instagram and posted a dazzling photo of her enjoying monsoon season.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain.”

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.