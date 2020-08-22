close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 22, 2020

Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in new selfie

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 22, 2020

Mehwish Hayat often uses her social media accounts to treat her fans with her gorgeous pictures.

The actress had earlier stunned her millions of followers by posting a picture with Humayun Saeed.

On Saturday, the Punjab Nahi Jaun Ge actress posted a selfie with a funny caption that read, "Are selfies still a thing...? idk lol".

Check out the picture:


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz