Kangana Ranaut tweeted fake Aamir Khan interview: report

Controversial Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is facing criticism online after it was revealed that she had posted a fake interview of Aamir Khan to call out the actor.

Earlier this week, she took to Twitter and shared a link to what she had said an old interview of Khan in which he said his children would follow Islam regardless of his wife's religion.

It turned out that the actress had shared a "fake news" to target the actor.

According to Indian media, Khan was falsely quoted in the interview which Kangana had shared on social media.

Aamir Khan's team had also rejected the interview as fake in the past.

Quting a source in Aamir Khan's team, a local publication said the article was fake and the actor never gave such an interview to any website.

The tweet came at a time when Aamir Khan was already receiving criticism for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Khan was in Turkey for the filming of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.