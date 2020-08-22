Gauri Khan shares parenting tips during life in coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has shared some cute photos of youngest son AbRam with parenting tips amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan posted a bunch of photos of AbRam with some parenting tips during life in lockdown.

The mother of three wrote, “Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval.”

She further said, “Lockdown is definitely not a vacation.”

In the pictures, AbRam, wearing a green t-shirt, could be seen showing keen interest in drawing.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also parents to Suhana, 20 and Aryan 22. Both their elder children study abroad but currently they are also at home in Mumbai due to coronavirus.

They celebrity couple had also celebrated the birthday of AbRam during the lockdown in May.