Larry King loses two children, Andy and Chaia in the past three weeks

American television icon Larry King suffered a major loss recently after two of his children passed away within three weeks.

The86-year-old Emmy Award winning-broadcaster’s son Andy 65, was reported dead a couple of weeks ago with his daughter, Chaia also breathing her last at the age of 51.

According to an insider cited by Page Six, “Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year.”

“He did two live shows [of Hulu’s “Politiking with Larry King”]. It’s his way of processing,” added the source.

As per reports, Andy’s demise was sudden while King’s daughter had been battling lung cancer since a while.

The talk show host also has three other sons, Larry King Jr, with ex-wife Annette Kaye and Cannon and Chance with ex-wife Shawn King.