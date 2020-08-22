Saboor Ali takes a trip down memory lane on her late mother’s birth anniversary

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali has said that she was missing her late mother Rahat, who died of cancer in 2017, on her birthday.



Sharing a childhood photo featuring her mother and younger sister Sajal Ali in the Instagram story, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress wrote, “Missing you always. Happy Birthday Mama.”

In the adorable photo, Sajal Ali, Saboor Ali and their mother could be seen smiling.

The endearing photo has won the hearts of their fans on social media.

In her other Instagram story, Saboor Ali shared a thought-provoking note saying “I wanna live, not just survive.”

On the work front, Saboor was last seen in drama series Tum Ho Wajah.