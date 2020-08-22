close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 22, 2020

Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram, says “I need to breath’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 22, 2020
Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram, says “I need to breath’

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has quit Instagram and deleted all his posts from photo-video sharing app except one.

The Satellite Shankar actor shared story on Instagram on Friday where he made this announcement.

He wrote, “See you Instagram!”

“Hopefully will see u someday when the world is a better place,” he said with a broken heart and folded hands emoticons.

“I need to Breath,” Sooraj further said.

According to Indian media, Sooraj has quit the social media platform after his name was linked to deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Sooraj’s name was also dragged in rumours, with some claiming that the celebrity manager was expecting baby with him at the time she died on June 8.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz