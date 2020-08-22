Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram, says “I need to breath’

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has quit Instagram and deleted all his posts from photo-video sharing app except one.



The Satellite Shankar actor shared story on Instagram on Friday where he made this announcement.

He wrote, “See you Instagram!”

“Hopefully will see u someday when the world is a better place,” he said with a broken heart and folded hands emoticons.

“I need to Breath,” Sooraj further said.

According to Indian media, Sooraj has quit the social media platform after his name was linked to deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Sooraj’s name was also dragged in rumours, with some claiming that the celebrity manager was expecting baby with him at the time she died on June 8.