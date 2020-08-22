Salman Khan opened about his childhood crush in throwback video

A throwback video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making rounds on social media wherein he could be heard talking about his childhood crush.



The video is from reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 when Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol visited the sets of the show for the promotion of their film Tanhaji.

In the video Kajol asked the Bharat actor about his childhood crush.

Salman Khan replied that he really liked a girl but did not tell her about it because of fear of rejection.

The Dabangg actor further disclosed that he bumped into the same girl some 15 years back. “Thanks God I did not express my feelings to her, she has become a grandmother.”

Salman Khan added when he met the same girl, she told him that her grandchildren are fans of mine. “They love your films,” she told me.

Salman Khan also burst into laughter and jokingly said that if he would have married that girl, he would have been a grandfather by now. Over this, Kajol and Ajay also started laughing.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in film Radhe.

He is also set to host Bigg Boss 14, expected to premiere from the last week of September.