Jacqueline Fernandez shares photo with doppelganger Amanda Cerny

Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday shared a picture with her American lookalike.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with Amanda Cerny with a caption that read, "Can't wait. Feels good."
Amanda is a popular model and social media celebrity with over 25 million followers on Instagram.
Jacqueline Fernandez is followed by more than 44 million people on the photo and video sharing app.
