Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez shares photo with doppelganger Amanda Cerny

Fri, Aug 21, 2020

 Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday shared a picture with her American lookalike.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with Amanda Cerny with a caption that read, "Can't wait. Feels good."

Can’t wait! Feels good @amandacerny

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on


 Amanda is a popular model and social media celebrity with over 25 million followers on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez is followed by more than 44 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

