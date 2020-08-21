Jannat Mirza crosses eight million followers on TikTok

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has reached eight million followers on the video-sharing app.
Fans are congratulating Jannat on Instagram where she is followed by more than 1 million people.
The TikToker recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.
The video of the Punjabi song titled "Shayar" has received over 10 million views on YouTube.
