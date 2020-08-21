Jannat Mirza crosses eight million followers on TikTok

Pakistan's most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has reached eight million followers on the video-sharing app.

Fans are congratulating Jannat on Instagram where she is followed by more than 1 million people.

The TikToker recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled "Shayar" has received over 10 million views on YouTube.