Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat indulge in sweet Instagram banter

Pakistani film and TV stars Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat indulged in sweet Instagram banter after they shared dazzling throwback pictures.



The Load Wedding actress turned to photo-video sharing app and posted a throwback photo with Humayun Saeed where they twin in black outfit.

The picture seems to be from the sets of their 2016 romantic drama series Dil Lagi.

Commenting on the post, Humayun said, “Oye hoye...ye pic tumne mujje nahin bheji...mujhe doosri bheji hai...(You didn’t send me this picture, you sent me other one). let me share that one...:)”

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor also took to Instagram and shared photo with co-star Mehwish.

Humayun and Mehwish could be seen all smiling in the adorable picture.

Commenting on Humayun’s post, Mehwish wrote with a big smile emoticon, “I like this photo better!”.

On the work front, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga.