Ahad Raza Mir urges fans to spread love, generosity

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has said that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared lovely short videos wherein he could be seen playing with puppy and wrote, “Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity.”

He went on to say, “Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth.”

“Take care of yourselves, each other, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it.”

Before signing off, Ahad said “Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being.”

The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ahad Raza Mir was last seen in drama series Ehd-e-Wafa.