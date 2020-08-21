Iman Ali’s dance video goes viral

A dance video of Pakistani actress, singer and supermodel Iman Ali has gone viral on the internet and has won the hearts of her fans.



In the viral video, the Khuda Kay Liye actress could be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Gohar Hayat on a Bollywood song.

The dance video seems to be from a wedding ceremony.

The video has won the hearts of Iman’s fans, however some social media users also slammed the actress over the dance.

On the work front, Iman Ali will next be seen in film Tich Button, also featuring Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussain and Feroze Khan.

The film was set to release on Eid=ul-Fitr this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.