Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's Whatsapp chat goes viral from the day actress left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house

Two days after Indian supreme court ordered CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Whatsapp chat between actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from June 8 have gone viral.



Actress and rumoured girlfriend of Sushant has been in the headlines ever since the death of the Dil Bechara actor on June 14.

Sushant’s family has also filed a case against Rhea of abetment to suicide apart from other charges.

Now, Whatsapp conversation of Rhea with Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from June 8, six days before the death of Sushant when she left his house, has gone viral on the internet.

The Indian news channels have accessed the Whatsapp chat between Rhea and Bhatt. It seems to suggest Rhea informed Bhatt of the fact she was leaving her boyfriend Sushant on that day.

It also hints at the fact that the father of actress might not have been happy with their relationship.

Rhea wrote, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief." She further says in the next message, "Our last call was a wake up call."

Bhatt replied: "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable". He said in the second message "My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

It may be noted here that Rhea essayed the role of Aisha in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi, released in 2018.