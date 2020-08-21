Britney Spears conservatorship to be held by father until 2021

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears's conservatorship will continue to be held by her father, Jamie Spears, until 2021 after inaction from a Los Angeles court in the case.

Spears had asked for her care manager to permanently replace her father Jamie as her conservator. But the closed door court hearing extended the current arrangements until February 2021, according to a court document posted online by fans.



Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. The singer’s care manager Jodi Montgomery took over in a temporary capacity late last year when Jamie Spears suffered a bout of ill health.



A lawyer for the singer had submitted documents ahead of the private hearing saying Spears was “strongly opposed” to having her father return to control her affairs. The documents gave no reasons for her stance.

Spears revived her career after her breakdown but she pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency last year and briefly entered a mental health facility. She has not performed publicly since October 2018.

Outside the courthouse, some two dozen fans from the small but vocal #FreeBritney campaign held a demonstration, shouting “The conservatorship has got to go!”

Supporters of the campaign believe Spears is being kept prisoner and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts, which usually consist of selfies or her dancing at home.

“I’m here to support Britney and I believe that she deserves her basic civil rights and to be able to spend her money on her terms,” said Timothy, 26, who flew from Minneapolis for the rally.

Spears has not publicly commented on the campaign but her father has dismissed it as a joke.